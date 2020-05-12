Avalon Investment & Advisory Invests $3.61 Million in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN)

Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 69,858 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.32% of Inogen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Inogen by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Inogen by 16.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Inogen by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Inogen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Inogen from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Inogen from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Inogen from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.56. 3,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.21 million, a P/E ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.27. Inogen Inc has a 1 year low of $31.21 and a 1 year high of $77.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Inogen had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $88.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Inogen’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inogen Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Inogen Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

