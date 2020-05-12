Avalon Investment & Advisory Lowers Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,965 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.16% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 655.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 44,983 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.67 and a beta of 0.31. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $38.22.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.33). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.20 per share, with a total value of $786,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tamara D. Fischer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,690 over the last three months. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NSA shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

