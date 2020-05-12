Avalon Investment & Advisory Lowers Stock Holdings in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,932 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.09% of Nomad Foods worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 826.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $8,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.51. The company had a trading volume of 48,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average of $20.02. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $682.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOMD. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

