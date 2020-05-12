Avalon Investment & Advisory Lowers Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRU. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 345.9% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 453.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion by 47.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 9,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $393,527.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,825.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,467 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,372. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $76.68. 10,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,632. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $101.16. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.25 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

