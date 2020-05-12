Avalon Investment & Advisory Makes New Investment in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 166,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.05% of LKQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in LKQ by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

LKQ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.37. The stock had a trading volume of 40,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,947. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.29.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on LKQ from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

In related news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

