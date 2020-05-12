Avalon Investment & Advisory Makes New Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,391,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.06% of TransDigm Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group stock traded down $6.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $342.62. The company had a trading volume of 14,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,844. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $673.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $324.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $508.81.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $1.30. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.44, for a total transaction of $7,763,198.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Dries acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $425.31 per share, for a total transaction of $425,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,017.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 247,223 shares of company stock worth $115,141,153. Company insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $487.00.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.