Avalon Investment & Advisory Purchases 11,776 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.10% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $123,601,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,700,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,090 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,437,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 507.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 440,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,776,000 after purchasing an additional 368,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $23,584,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.55. The stock had a trading volume of 24,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,536. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.80.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $422.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.08 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $66,641.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,955.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 28,062 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,034,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,790 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,917. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

