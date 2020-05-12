Avalon Investment & Advisory Purchases New Shares in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 67,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,578,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.14% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,896,000 after acquiring an additional 353,231 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,212,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,284,000 after buying an additional 87,523 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 854,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $130,493,000 after purchasing an additional 70,813 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 850,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,860,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,601,000 after purchasing an additional 21,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $7,385,310.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,186,101.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total value of $766,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,633.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,085 shares of company stock worth $11,930,124 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $164.99. 6,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a one year low of $95.58 and a one year high of $179.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.04.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $707.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.11 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $162.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $130.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.83.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

