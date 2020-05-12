Avalon Investment & Advisory Purchases New Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 307,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,444,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $675,692,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,798,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,107 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,769,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,397 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,266,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,864 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,864,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 174,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,830,221.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 119,000 shares of company stock worth $5,467,420 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,148,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,678,454. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, April 6th. Societe Generale raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

