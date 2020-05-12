Avalon Investment & Advisory Purchases New Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,158 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.92. 400,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,025. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $286.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 809 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.87, for a total transaction of $211,043.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,741 shares in the company, valued at $4,106,354.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 45,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.80, for a total transaction of $12,141,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,094,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,980 shares of company stock worth $54,589,656. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

