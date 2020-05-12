Avalon Investment & Advisory Reduces Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.12% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,266,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 74,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 54.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 47,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,450,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,621,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

In related news, Director Morgan W. Davis purchased 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $840.00 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,904,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WTM traded down $6.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $933.99. 17 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,025. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,032.36 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $896.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,035.81. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $629.21 and a 52-week high of $1,168.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.