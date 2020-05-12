Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 1,031 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $10,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,106,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,368,000 after buying an additional 44,119 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,737,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,436,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,179,000 after acquiring an additional 48,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,222,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,022,000 after acquiring an additional 28,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $443,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.05.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total value of $6,102,934.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,218,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.82. 22,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,261. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

