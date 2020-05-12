Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 10,381 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,381 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $8,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth about $756,000. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 23,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,084,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5,804.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 474,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after buying an additional 466,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,971,363. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $60.64. The stock has a market cap of $270.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is 61.40%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

