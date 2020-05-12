Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 1,131 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus restated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.21.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,553,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.76. 29,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,581. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $346.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $134.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $310.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

