Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 1,138 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.05% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $350,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.00.

NYSE BIO traded down $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $468.69. 2,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,650. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $397.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.27. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.66 and a 12-month high of $471.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 67.81%. The firm had revenue of $571.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

