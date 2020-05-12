Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 2,360 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Avalon Investment & Advisory cut its position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.09% of CoreSite Realty worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $6,139,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 459.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

In related news, major shareholder Iv Aiv Gp L.L.C. Crp sold 2,620,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.46, for a total value of $310,365,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $483,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,602,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,660,585 shares of company stock worth $314,701,462. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR traded down $3.04 on Tuesday, reaching $121.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $90.07 and a 12-month high of $126.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.10.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $147.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.34 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 32.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.69%.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.