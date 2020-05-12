Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 2,520 Shares of FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its position in shares of FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.09% of FirstService worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FirstService by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in FirstService by 460.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FSV traded down $2.48 on Tuesday, reaching $80.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,550. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.92. FirstService Corp has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $114.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.93.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.42. FirstService had a positive return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $633.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. FirstService’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FirstService Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair upgraded FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on FirstService from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. CIBC raised shares of FirstService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of FirstService from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

