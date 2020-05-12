Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 2,957 Shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its stake in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.13% of FirstCash worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in FirstCash by 457.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 93.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in FirstCash by 384.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in FirstCash by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,256 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

FCFS traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,029. FirstCash Inc has a 1 year low of $60.04 and a 1 year high of $106.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.02 and its 200-day moving average is $79.66.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

