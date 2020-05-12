Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 7,095 Shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its stake in shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,734 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,095 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.43% of Upland Software worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth about $4,464,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Upland Software by 463.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Upland Software by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.04. 6,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,948. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.15. Upland Software Inc has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $54.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.20 million, a PE ratio of -13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a positive return on equity of 17.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Upland Software Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPLD shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Upland Software from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

