Avalon Investment & Advisory Takes $12.10 Million Position in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Trane (NYSE:TT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 146,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,102,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.06% of Trane at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Trane during the first quarter worth $517,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $957,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Trane in the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Trane in the first quarter worth about $2,474,000. Finally, BP PLC bought a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth about $2,059,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. ValuEngine raised Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Trane in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Trane from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Trane from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Trane from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

NYSE:TT traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.97. 25,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.37. Trane has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $146.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.78.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trane will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Trane’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

About Trane

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

