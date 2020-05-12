Avalon Investment & Advisory Takes $3.96 Million Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 115,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.13% of Grocery Outlet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 68.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Shares of GO traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.24. The stock had a trading volume of 34,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,183. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.77. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.13 million. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

In related news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 138,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $4,750,806.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 180,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,198,281.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $1,636,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,520,824 shares of company stock worth $574,667,661.

GO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.18.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.