Avalon Investment & Advisory Takes $9.65 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 210,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,653,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Applied Materials by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 204,125 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $1,970,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $1,093,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 25,943 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.13. 1,612,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,540,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.24 and its 200-day moving average is $56.25.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura Securities increased their target price on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.79.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

