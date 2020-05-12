Avalon Investment & Advisory Takes Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.15% of eHealth as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 271.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in eHealth by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eHealth in the first quarter worth $53,000.

eHealth stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.99. 21,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 6.79. eHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $52.71 and a one year high of $152.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.99.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.39 million. eHealth had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other eHealth news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,750 shares of company stock worth $986,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on eHealth from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on eHealth from $132.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.45.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

