Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the April 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 823,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

AGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Avangrid from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 6.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,739,000 after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avangrid by 10.8% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 189,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,284,000 after buying an additional 18,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGR opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.28. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 81.11%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.