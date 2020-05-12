Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.12% from the stock’s current price.

AVYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avaya from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

Get Avaya alerts:

Avaya stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.21. The company had a trading volume of 115,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,431. The company has a market capitalization of $997.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50. Avaya has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($7.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($7.77). Avaya had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Shefali A. Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $91,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Avaya by 250.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Avaya by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Avaya by 449.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.