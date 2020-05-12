Avianca Holdings SA (NYSE:AVH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Avianca Holdings SA (NYSE:AVH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.50.

AVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Avian Securities downgraded Avianca from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup downgraded Avianca from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Avianca from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avianca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avianca from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

AVH remained flat at $$0.88 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.85. Avianca has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $5.02.

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Avianca had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 110.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Avianca will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Avianca in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avianca by 25.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 75,805 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Avianca by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 330,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. 3.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.

