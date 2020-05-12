Avianca (NYSE:AVH) Cut to Sell at Citigroup

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AVH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avianca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avianca from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Avianca from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Avian Securities lowered Avianca from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.38.

Shares of Avianca stock remained flat at $$0.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.41. Avianca has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.02.

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.89). Avianca had a negative return on equity of 110.89% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avianca will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Avianca during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avianca by 25.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 75,805 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Avianca by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 330,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 3.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avianca Company Profile

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.

