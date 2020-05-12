Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,179,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 333,140 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 18.12% of Avista worth $517,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVA. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Avista by 31,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Avista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista in the first quarter valued at $71,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVA. Williams Capital raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp raised Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $783,520.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 223,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,927,067.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at $522,884.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,842,270. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Avista Corp has a 12-month low of $32.09 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.47.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Avista had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $377.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avista Corp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

