Axa SA (EPA:CS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Axa SA (EPA:CS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €24.38 ($28.35).

Several research analysts have commented on CS shares. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.51 ($26.17) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get AXA alerts:

Shares of CS opened at €16.11 ($18.74) on Tuesday. AXA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($32.20). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €22.54.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.