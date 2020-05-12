Azbit (AZ) Market Capitalization Tops $675,635.80

Azbit (CURRENCY:AZ) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 11th. Azbit has a total market capitalization of $675,635.80 and $663.00 worth of Azbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Azbit has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Azbit token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, YoBit and BW.com.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Azbit alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00044259 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.56 or 0.03683098 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00056387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00031808 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001853 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011492 BTC.

Azbit Profile

AZ is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Azbit’s total supply is 125,889,091,717 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,333,536,162 tokens. The official website for Azbit is azbit.com. The official message board for Azbit is medium.com/azbit-news. Azbit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Azbit Token Trading

Azbit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BW.com and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azbit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Azbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.