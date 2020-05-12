B. Riley Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SunCoke Energy in a report issued on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SunCoke Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.70 million. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 9.88% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SXC. Benchmark started coverage on SunCoke Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SunCoke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $295.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.84. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 10.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,588,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,238,000 after purchasing an additional 344,976 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,471,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 41,031 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

