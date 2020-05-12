B. Riley Comments on SeaWorld Entertainment Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report issued on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.09). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SEAS has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $36.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.11.

Shares of SEAS opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 2.11. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $36.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $917,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,349,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,780,000 after acquiring an additional 765,852 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 22,625 shares during the period.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,107 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $104,499.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,740.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

