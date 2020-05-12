B. Riley Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM)

KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of KEMET in a research note issued on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. B. Riley also issued estimates for KEMET’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

KEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

NYSE:KEM opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. KEMET has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $27.61.

In related news, Director Robert G. Paul sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $156,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,278.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in KEMET by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in KEMET by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KEMET by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 162,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in KEMET by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KEMET by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

KEMET Company Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

