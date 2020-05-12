B. Riley Weighs in on Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report issued on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

DHC opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $770.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.92. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $10.21.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $442.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.46 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.05%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

