B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,104,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,403.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $944.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,221.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1,323.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

