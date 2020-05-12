B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Sells C$7,400,000.00 in Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.40, for a total value of C$7,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,586,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,743,237.60.

Shares of TSE BTO traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.34. 5,432,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,131,466. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.60. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$3.12 and a one year high of C$8.02.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$510.53 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTO. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on B2Gold from C$6.30 to C$6.65 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight Capital increased their price target on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

