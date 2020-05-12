Badger Daylighting Ltd Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (TSE:BAD)

Badger Daylighting Ltd (TSE:BAD) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Badger Daylighting in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 11th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67.

Get Badger Daylighting alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BAD. TD Securities lowered shares of Badger Daylighting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$43.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday.

TSE:BAD opened at C$27.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.81. Badger Daylighting has a 1-year low of C$18.00 and a 1-year high of C$49.57.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$162.72 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Badger Daylighting’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Badger Daylighting’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Badger Daylighting Company Profile

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

Featured Article: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Daylighting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Daylighting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.