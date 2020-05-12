Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.76. Baidu reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $8.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.74 to $12.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Baidu.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on BIDU shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.50 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $6,080,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Baidu by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 101,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,841,000 after buying an additional 17,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $455,000. 53.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIDU traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $99.09. The company had a trading volume of 36,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,420. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.77 and its 200-day moving average is $116.09. Baidu has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $155.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baidu (BIDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.