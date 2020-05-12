Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 90.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,550 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Ball were worth $7,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLL. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Ball by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,268,652.63. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 502,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,654,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLL traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,879,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,525. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.95 and its 200 day moving average is $68.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.49. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

BLL has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.70.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

