Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Stake Boosted by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 397.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 208.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.74.

Bank of America stock opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $195.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

