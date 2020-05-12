Bank of America Upgrades Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) to Neutral

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LOMA. ValuEngine cut shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Shares of NYSE LOMA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,872. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $420.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,899,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,677,000 after buying an additional 39,405 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,966,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,379,000 after buying an additional 977,126 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,949,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,926 shares during the period. Redwood Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,616,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

