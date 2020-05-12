Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $124.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) will announce sales of $124.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120.20 million and the highest is $128.60 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported sales of $129.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year sales of $506.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $503.80 million to $509.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $493.33 million, with estimates ranging from $478.70 million to $508.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.30 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTB. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

NTB opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTB. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 100,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 18,833 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 584.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 31,763 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.