Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Stock Position Cut by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,834 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,609 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,405,810,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,187,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,774 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,390,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,270,000 after purchasing an additional 222,590 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,551,000 after purchasing an additional 433,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $446,977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $1,422,874.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,160 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $6,969,452.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.15. The company had a trading volume of 181,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,509,907. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

