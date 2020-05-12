BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) is BHZ Capital Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

BHZ Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,964 shares during the period. BankUnited accounts for approximately 2.6% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.40% of BankUnited worth $6,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,048,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,408,000 after purchasing an additional 108,192 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,347,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,949,000 after purchasing an additional 224,406 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,193,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,414,000 after purchasing an additional 751,318 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,823,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,131 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,981,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,007,000 after purchasing an additional 378,358 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKU traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,934. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.83. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.89). BankUnited had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $203.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

BKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

