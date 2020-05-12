Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAF)

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday.

IMIAF remained flat at $$10.10 on Tuesday. IMI has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.98.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

