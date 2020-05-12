Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC reduced their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 48 ($0.63) to GBX 43 ($0.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 42 ($0.55) in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 40 ($0.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 34 ($0.45) to GBX 35 ($0.46) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 50.93 ($0.67).

Shares of LLOY traded down GBX 0.21 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 30.21 ($0.40). 127,055,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,650,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 31.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 50.64. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 25.68 ($0.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97).

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers sold 685,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59), for a total transaction of £308,414.70 ($405,702.05). Also, insider Sarah Legg acquired 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £62,000 ($81,557.48).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

