Barclays Trims Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Target Price to $9.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UAA. B. Riley raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.73.

NYSE UAA traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.01. 23,292,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,152,607. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.22. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.22 million. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,652,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,322 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,728,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Under Armour by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 931,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,114,000 after acquiring an additional 599,134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 1,009.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 629,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,588,000 after acquiring an additional 572,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Under Armour by 727.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 621,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,421,000 after acquiring an additional 546,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.57% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

