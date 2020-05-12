Barrington Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Marcus (NYSE:MCS)

Marcus (NYSE:MCS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 75.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Marcus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Marcus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Marcus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Marcus stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.41. 259,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,327. The firm has a market cap of $393.35 million, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.91. Marcus has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $37.64.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. Marcus had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.69 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marcus will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marcus news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $38,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,114.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 28.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,101,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,701,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marcus by 25.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 172,955 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Marcus by 136.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 184,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 106,761 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Marcus by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 779,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,000 after acquiring an additional 100,403 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

