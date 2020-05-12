Barry Sloane Purchases 1,000 Shares of NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) Stock

NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) CEO Barry Sloane purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $15,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,790,427.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Barry Sloane also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NEWTEK Business Services alerts:

On Friday, March 20th, Barry Sloane purchased 1,000 shares of NEWTEK Business Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $10,640.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Barry Sloane purchased 1,000 shares of NEWTEK Business Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $8,190.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Barry Sloane purchased 1,000 shares of NEWTEK Business Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $13,430.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Barry Sloane purchased 2,000 shares of NEWTEK Business Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,860.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.53. NEWTEK Business Services Corp has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $310.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.32.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 40.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NEWTEK Business Services Corp will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEWT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in NEWTEK Business Services during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in NEWTEK Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in NEWTEK Business Services during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NEWTEK Business Services by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

NEWT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised NEWTEK Business Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. NEWTEK Business Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for NEWTEK Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEWTEK Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.