Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Shares Bought by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after buying an additional 39,276 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 71.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 28,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. 63.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on BHC shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,148,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,886,777. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average of $24.09. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 21.96% and a positive return on equity of 84.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christina Ackermann bought 4,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $80,117.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 87,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,221.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 279,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,090. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,490 shares of company stock valued at $215,516 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

